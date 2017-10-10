This French-inspired casserole is made with tons of vegetables and cannellini beans, which will give you 9g of protein per serving. If you’re looking to add more protein and whole grains, toss in quinoa or add more beans.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 218; total fat: 3g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 9g; carbohydrates: 39g; fiber: 9g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 489mg

Recipe and photo by Layne Lieberman, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., culinary nutritionist and author of Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super-Healthy.