This French-inspired casserole is made with tons of vegetables and cannellini beans, which will give you 9g of protein per serving. If you’re looking to add more protein and whole grains, toss in quinoa or add more beans.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 218; total fat: 3g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 9g; carbohydrates: 39g; fiber: 9g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 489mg
Recipe and photo by Layne Lieberman, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., culinary nutritionist and author of Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super-Healthy.
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a large saucepan, heat oil and sauté onion, garlic, leeks, and celery for 5 minutes.
Add carrots and mushrooms, and cook for another 5 minutes.
Stir in bay leaf, parsley, thyme, and season with optional salt and pepper.
Add beans, paprika, tomatoes, and vegetable stock to the saucepan.
Simmer, partially covered for 30 minutes or until flavors are blended.
Pour the bean and vegetable mixture into a large casserole baking dish.
Discard bay leaf.
Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and bake uncovered for 10 minutes or until topping is golden brown.