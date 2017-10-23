With 45g of slow-burning carbs and 12g of fiber per cup, chickpeas easily make our list of the top 30 muscle-building foods of all time. Lucky for you—and your muscles—this salad is loaded up with them.

Combine stacks of romaine lettuce, a hearty serving of quinoa, and cooked chickpeas with a variety of sweet and savory plant-based toppings for the ultimate protein-packed salad.

Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.