With 45g of slow-burning carbs and 12g of fiber per cup, chickpeas easily make our list of the top 30 muscle-building foods of all time. Lucky for you—and your muscles—this salad is loaded up with them.
Combine stacks of romaine lettuce, a hearty serving of quinoa, and cooked chickpeas with a variety of sweet and savory plant-based toppings for the ultimate protein-packed salad.
Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.
Mix the lettuce, quinoa, and chickpeas in a bowl.
Mix all dressing ingredients, and add a little more water if necessary.
For the topping, mix all ingredients for the coconut bacon in a bowl, and bake at 350° for 15 minutes on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. You can make a larger batch of this and keep it in your pantry at room temperature to add to salads, soups, and veggie bowls.