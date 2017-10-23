Servings
With 45g of slow-burning carbs and 12g of fiber per cup, chickpeas easily make our list of the top 30 muscle-building foods of all time. Lucky for you—and your muscles—this salad is loaded up with them.

Combine stacks of romaine lettuce, a hearty serving of quinoa, and cooked chickpeas with a variety of sweet and savory plant-based toppings for the ultimate protein-packed salad.

Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.

Makes 2 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
20
Ingredients 
2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
½ cup cooked quinoa
1 cup cooked chickpeas
For the dressing:
1 Tbsp tahini
½ lemon, juiced
1 Tbsp water
1 pinch sea salt
For the coconut "bacon" topping:
2 Tbsp coconut flakes
¼ tsp tamari sauce
¼ tsp liquid smoke
¼ tsp maple syrup
1 pinch sea salt
How to make it 

Mix the lettuce, quinoa, and chickpeas in a bowl.

Mix all dressing ingredients, and add a little more water if necessary.

For the topping, mix all ingredients for the coconut bacon in a bowl, and bake at 350° for 15 minutes on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. You can make a larger batch of this and keep it in your pantry at room temperature to add to salads, soups, and veggie bowls.