"You may not think of vegans when you think of hot dogs,” admits van Kraayenburg, “but with today’s soy dogs, veggie dogs, and other not-dogs, it’s easy to find and enjoy a meatless frank.” The star of this dog, other than its fresh-veggie accoutrements, is the arugula pesto. “Don’t judge too quickly,” van Kraayenburg warns. “You’ll be surprised just how good a soy hot dog can be.”
Ingredients
1 soy hot dog
1 bun
1 Tbsp arugula pesto
1 Tbsp vegan mayonnaise
2 tomato wedges
1 Tbsp alfalfa sprouts
1 Tbsp mushroom slices
3 cucumber slices
How to make it
Steam hot dog. Place it in bun. Top with pesto and mayo. Add tomato wedges, sprouts, and mushroom and cucumber slices.