A Southeast Asian protein made from fermented soybeans, tempeh is popular with vegans the world over, and with good reason: It's loaded with protein, fiber, and tons of other muscle-building nutrients. In this salad, you'll glaze the tempeh in a sweet and tangy maple dressing for a hefty dose of vegan-friendly protein.
Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.
For the maple-glazed tempeh: Sauté the shallot and garlic in 1 tsp olive oil at medium heat for 3 minutes. Cut the tempeh into ½-inch pieces and add to the pan. Add the salt and liquid smoke, and cook for 5 more minutes. Then add the maple syrup at the very end, mix well, and remove from the stove.
Serve in a bowl with the quinoa and arugula.
For the dressing: Mix 2 Tbsp of mustard with 1 Tbsp of maple syrup.
For the toppings: Toast the pumpkin seeds for 1 minute in a small pan at high heat with ½ tsp olive oil and the curry powder. Top the bowl with the curried pumpkin seeds. (Note: You can skip this step and simply add 1 Tbsp plain pumpkin seeds.)