A Southeast Asian protein made from fermented soybeans, tempeh is popular with vegans the world over, and with good reason: It's loaded with protein, fiber, and tons of other muscle-building nutrients. In this salad, you'll glaze the tempeh in a sweet and tangy maple dressing for a hefty dose of vegan-friendly protein.

Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.

Ingredients 
4 oz. tempeh
1 tsp olive oil
1/2 shallot or 1 green onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 tsp liquid smoke
1 tsp maple syrup
1 pinch sea salt
1/2 cup cooked quinoa
2 cups arugula
For the dressing:
2 Tbsp mustard
1 Tbsp maple syrup
For the toppings:
1 Tbsp pumpkin seeds
1/8 tsp curry powder (optional)
1/2 tsp olive oil (optional)
How to make it 

For the maple-glazed tempeh: Sauté the shallot and garlic in 1 tsp olive oil at medium heat for 3 minutes. Cut the tempeh into ½-inch pieces and add to the pan. Add the salt and liquid smoke, and cook for 5 more minutes. Then add the maple syrup at the very end, mix well, and remove from the stove.

Serve in a bowl with the quinoa and arugula.

For the dressing: Mix 2 Tbsp of mustard with 1 Tbsp of maple syrup.

For the toppings: Toast the pumpkin seeds for 1 minute in a small pan at high heat with ½ tsp olive oil and the curry powder. Top the bowl with the curried pumpkin seeds. (Note: You can skip this step and simply add 1 Tbsp plain pumpkin seeds.)