Believe it or not, miso soup is not traditionally vegan. But luckily for those of you on a plant-based diet, this particular version is loaded up with mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions, and absolutely no animal products.
Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.
Bring the broth to a boil in a pot.
Remove from the stovetop, and add all the other ingredients except the beans. Stir well, and cover with a lid. Note: Make sure you read the instructions on the rice noodle package. Most brands are cooked this way, but some may require the noodles to be boiled with the water instead of just being covered with boiling water.
Wait 5 minutes, and add the beans toward the end of the noodles' cooking time. Serve.