Think that vegan tacos couldn't possibly have enough muscle-ripping protein?
Well, think again, because these babies provide 20g of protein per serving. Not to mention you’ll also get a whopping 24g of fat, most of it coming from healthy unsaturated fats.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 536; total fat: 24g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 20g; carbohydrates: 68g; sugar: 9g; fiber: 21g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 589mg
Recipe and photo courtesy Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. of Nutrition A La Natalie.
Place the onions, carrots, mushrooms, garlic, beans, pureed tomatoes, water, chili powder, cumin, adobo chiles, and salt in a crock pot. Stir, and cover. Heat on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.
When the bean mixture is done, assemble the tacos. Lay out two corn tortillas. Layer the bean mixture, walnuts, chopped cabbage and carrots, juice of half a lime, and a slice of avocado on top of the tortilla. Serve.