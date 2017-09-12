Servings
Think that vegan tacos couldn't possibly have enough muscle-ripping protein?

Well, think again, because these babies provide 20g of protein per serving. Not to mention you’ll also get a whopping 24g of fat, most of it coming from healthy unsaturated fats.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 536; total fat: 24g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 20g; carbohydrates: 68g; sugar: 9g; fiber: 21g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 589mg

Recipe and photo courtesy Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. of Nutrition A La Natalie.

Makes 6 Servings
Prep Time: 
20
Cook Time: 
240
Ingredients 
1/2 cup white onion, chopped
1 cup carrot, chopped
1 cup mushroom, chopped
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
2 cups dry mixed beans
2 cup canned pureed tomatoes
1 cup water
1/2 Tbsp chili powder
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp adobo chiles
1/2 tsp salt
12 corn tortillas
1 cup walnuts, chopped
2 cups chopped cabbage and carrots
2 limes, cut in half
2 avocados, sliced
How to make it 

Place the onions, carrots, mushrooms, garlic, beans, pureed tomatoes, water, chili powder, cumin, adobo chiles, and salt in a crock pot. Stir, and cover. Heat on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.

When the bean mixture is done, assemble the tacos. Lay out two corn tortillas. Layer the bean mixture, walnuts, chopped cabbage and carrots, juice of half a lime, and a slice of avocado on top of the tortilla. Serve.