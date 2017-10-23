Whether you're looking for a protein boost, your daily serving of vegetables, or just something that tastes damn good, this bowl has got what you're looking for.
Vegan-friendly and rich in nutrients, this recipe calls for a mix-in of quinoa, a few of your favorite vegetables and spices, and a splash of rich, creamy coconut milk for the ultimate Instagram-worthy bowl.
Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.
Ingredients
2 cups chopped, mixed and sautéed vegetables of choice (zucchini and bell peppers, for instance)
1 cup cooked quinoa
½ small can (100 mL) full-fat coconut milk
2 tsp smoked paprika
Sea salt and pepper, to taste
For the toppings:
4 grape tomatoes, halved
1 handful fresh cilantro
How to make it
Place all ingredients, except for the toppings, in a pot and cook at medium to high heat for 5 minutes. Stir well.
Serve with the tomatoes and cilantro, and serve.