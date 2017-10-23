Whether you're looking for a protein boost, your daily serving of vegetables, or just something that tastes damn good, this bowl has got what you're looking for.

Vegan-friendly and rich in nutrients, this recipe calls for a mix-in of quinoa, a few of your favorite vegetables and spices, and a splash of rich, creamy coconut milk for the ultimate Instagram-worthy bowl.

Recipe and photo courtesy Kim-Julie Hansen of Brussels Vegan.