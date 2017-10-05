Studies have shown that tart cherries may help reduce belly fat and inflammation, and help lower cholesterol and blood fat (aka triglycerides). Obese rats that were fed freeze-dried tart cherries tended to have less blood fat, abdominal fat, and inflammation compared to regular rats, according to one study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. Although this study was done in animals, adding tart cherries to a well-balanced eating plan may still be a good idea.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 307; protein: 23g; fat: 0g; carbs: 57g

Recipe and photo by Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C., author of Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook.