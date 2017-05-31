Any dish with a sauce freezes very well. Make this chicken curry ahead of time and store it in a freezer-safe container in the freezer for up to two months. You can also make a double batch and store half in a resealable container in the fridge for up to five days, and the other half in the freezer for a later date.

Nutrition (per serving, not including optional ingredients)

Calories: 264; protein: 39g; fat: 8g; carbs: 6g; sugar: 2

Recipe and photo by Dixya Bhattarai, M.S., R.D.N. of Food, Pleasure, and Health.