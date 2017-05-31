Any dish with a sauce freezes very well. Make this chicken curry ahead of time and store it in a freezer-safe container in the freezer for up to two months. You can also make a double batch and store half in a resealable container in the fridge for up to five days, and the other half in the freezer for a later date.
Nutrition (per serving, not including optional ingredients)
Calories: 264; protein: 39g; fat: 8g; carbs: 6g; sugar: 2
Recipe and photo by Dixya Bhattarai, M.S., R.D.N. of Food, Pleasure, and Health.
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and let it brown for 4-6 minutes Then add garlic and ginger.
Add chicken to the pot and mix everything together.
Add salt, curry powder, and red chili powder to the pot and let it cook for 5-7 minutes.
Add tomatoes, chilies to the pot and combine everything together.
Lower the heat to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring the pot every few minutes.
Serve it hot with rice or naan.