Enjoy all the flavors of fall, including citrus, like in this bark. The orange zest enhances the flavor, while adding eye-appealing color to the white chocolate.
Nutrition (per piece)
Calories: 103; protein: 1g; fat: 6g; carbs: 12g
Recipe and photo by Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C., author of Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook.
Ingredients
2 (4-oz) white chocolate bars, chopped
1 cup Honey Nut Chex
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 cup chopped pistachios
1 tsp grated orange zest
How to make it
Melt chocolate over a double boiler.
Remove from heat, and gently fold in Chex and cinnamon.
Pour mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat. Using a spatula, spread in an even layer; sprinkle with orange zest and pistachios.
Allow to set then break up into large chunks. To speed hardening, place in the fridge for 30 minutes.