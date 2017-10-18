Seasonal squash brings a punch of both flavor and antioxidants in this fall-friendly salad, while the red-hued pomegranate arils add vitamins C and K, folate, potassium, and numerous energy-boosting B vitamins. Serve alongside protein like salmon, tuna, or chicken for a well-balanced meal.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 188; protein: 4g; fat: 7.5g; carbs: 29g

Recipe and photo by Chelsey Amer, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., creator of citnutritionally.com.