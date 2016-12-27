Staying fit and eating healthy—along with getting plenty of shut-eye and regularly washing your hands—are the four most effective ways to avoid a miserable cold or flu bug. But if you really want to bolster your chances of keeping illness at bay, a little immune system adjustment is in order.

Arm yourself with tried-and-true options—proven cold busters effective in clobbering germs that might otherwise turn you into a sniveling, sneezing mess—and check out some newly emerging star players that have been drawing attention lately for their potential cold- and flu-fighting cred.

These are the supplements you need this winter.