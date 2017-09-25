Short answer: Gummies kinda suck.

First: “An average gummy has 2g sugar,” says nutritionist Andy Bellatti. Not so bad, right? “But we eat too much sugar now, why add more?” he adds.

Worse, because gummies contain extra fillers like artificial flavors and colors there’s less room for actual vitamins.

So, to get the 1,000mg of vitamin C that’s in one regular vitamin, for example, you could end up taking eight gummies.

Gummies can also cost up to seven to eight times as much as old-fashioned vitamins; so all in all, it’s a bum deal.

If it’s the only way you’ll take your pills, fine. But we say candy’s not dandy.