Once again the customers have spoken. Based on customer repurchases, reviews and user experience reports we have compiled a list of the best of the best in fat burners to help you obtain superior sculpted tone and high energy. The Top 10 Fat Burners for 2018 Winter Edition is here.

Sweeping Change

This year an undercurrent of change is underway. Customers have stayed with many of the products on the list for the last 2-3 years, but that is about to change dramatically. Although no official word has come down, products with DMAA are being pulled off the market, presumably because of pressure from the FDA on its manufacturer. Several of last year’s top products like Phenadrine, Hellfire and Stimerex are now discontinued. The good news is that No.1. Alpha Lean-7 by Hard Rock Supplements does not contain DMAA. Alpha Lean-7 is a next generation formulation which gained prominence last year, so much so it reach the top spot in record time. Its popularity continues to grow and it is by far the most re-ordered (and initially purchased) fat burner today. We present to you the best of the best - The Top 10 Fat Burners for 2018.

1. Alpha Lean-7 by Hard Rock Supplements

For the second year in a row Alpha Lean-7 has claimed the No. 1 position in the Top 10, and has done so in dominating fashion. Customer feedback has been so strong that Alpha Lean-7’s repurchase rate now surpasses the entire Top 10 Fat Burners List combined, which is amazing for a Non-DMAA product. Users have suggested that it is the best all-round fat burner, with its thermogenic effects and appetite suppression standing out. In the beginning there was Ephedra, then DMAA , now there is Alpha Lean-7 whose innovative formulation represents a paradigm shift that has changed the industry forever.

2- Hydroxyelite by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Hydroxyelite exploded onto the scene back in 2014 and has remained at the top of the pack for several years. Its formula is essentially a clone of arguably the best fat burner to ever hit the market, Oxyelite Pro. Customer adoption and reviews have been nothing short of stellar, but now the current status of the Hydroxyelite formula is up in the air as industry sources have reported that its key ingredient, DMAA, is due to be removed from the formula. Hopefully the new formula picks up where the old left off.

3- Lipodrene Hardcore by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene is a powerhouse of a fat burner, and if you have a high tolerance to stimulant-based products this is your go-to supplement. Just about every powerful and novel stimulant on the market can be found in this product, which means you should only consider it if you are a very experienced user of fat burners. Similar to Hydroxyelite, DMAA is due to be removed from this product, but with such a fully loaded formula the difference will likely go unnoticed.

4- Demon Burn 50 by Hard Rock Supplements

Demon Burn 50 returns to the Top 10 for the 4th year in a row with arguably one of the strongest appetite reduction formulas available today. As a hardcore fat loss aid, Demon Burn 50 also delivers in terms of intense energy and mental alertness, standing out as a great value as one of the few fat burners on the market to come with 100 servings per bottle.

5- Reduce XT by SNS

Reduce XT is a newcomer to the Top 10 and takes a completely different approach to fat loss by focusing on cortisol control. It helps prevent your body from releasing excess cortisol, which helps reduce body fat from your most stubborn areas like lower abs and love handles, all while helping to preserve and even build muscle mass. Reduce XT is great on its own, but due to the way it tackles fat loss can be stacked with virtually any fat burner.

6- Shift by PEScience

One of the newest trends this year has been non stimulant-based fat loss, and Shift has lead the charge. Perfect for the stimulant sensitive, Shift helps to boost thyroid hormone, reduce appetite, and increase the amount of cAMP in the body to enhance fat loss.

7- Assass1nate by Olympus Labs

One of the rising stars this year is Assass1nate by the innovators at Olympus Labs, a non-stimulant fat burner that helps with reducing appetite, preventing the storage of new body fat, and stimulating metabolism. One of the biggest bonuses is that Assass1nate doubles as a glucose disposal agent, helping you to utilize your food, especially carbs, as fuel instead of storing it as fat.

8- Asia Black by Cloma Pharma

Asia Black returns to the Top 10 with a formula that mimics the old school ECA stacks. In essence, Asia Black is a perfect fat burner for those who have hit a complete fat loss wall and are struggling to lose those last few pound

9- Cobra 6p Extreme by Blackstone Labs

Blackstone Labs had already brought to market a strong fat burner in the original Cobra 6p, and they upped the ante with the new Cobra 6p Extreme version that gives users more of that stimulant kick. Feedback has suggested that it outperforms many DMAA-based fat burners, an ingredient that is found in nearly all top fat burners.

10- Lipodrene by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene is the largest selling fat burner in America. It has been promoted on late night television and has a huge following. According to our customer feedback, there are more effective fat burners out there, but some people have used Lipodrene for many years and repeatedly buy the product. It's not super stimulative or as potent as some of the others on the list, which might be one reason why the mainstream likes it so much.