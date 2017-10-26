Pumpkin spice, peppermint, and gingerbread are a few of those oft-overdone flavors, especially when it comes to beverages (we're looking at you, Starbucks) you can't help but associate with the holidays. It's not their fault. It's just that they've become victims of their own eminently brandable success. These flavors are popular, and that's probably made you sick of them.

But that doesn't mean you should give up on fall-themed drinks altogether. There are plenty of other cold-weather flavor combinations—and when done with craft and subtlety, they make for a perfectly spirited addition to your holiday party (or even just a cozy, romantic evening with your girlfriend).

These 10 quintessentially fall cocktails balance traditional flavors without overwhelming your tastebuds with in-your-face holiday cheer.

So flex your cocktail-making skills this holiday season, and mix up one of these fall-friendly drinks.