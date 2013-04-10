There are plenty of reasons to stay well-hydrated. For one thing, inch even slightly close to dehydration and your mood and energy levels will dip, making it hard to focus on, well, pretty much anything. To ward off the side effects of a dry spell, the trick is to stay at optimum levels.

“The color of your urine is often considered a reliable indicator of your state of hydration," explains Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency services physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "A deeper yellow color, as opposed to a lighter or clear color, can indicate dehydration. When your urine is darker in color, it generally indicates that you need to drink more fluids." But, sometimes, the thought of chugging one more glass of water is unbearable. When you need a break from the H2O, try these other surprising ways to quench your thirst. Here’s a hint: Get ready to fire up that grill.