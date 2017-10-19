Yes, red wine has become a health food darling, and for good reason: The redder a fruit, the more antioxidants (resveratrol, anthocyanin) it has, which can lower the risk of heart disease and even cancer.

So red wine, made from dark-red (not white) grapes, is packed with it.

Plus, a grape’s skin has more antioxidants than its flesh—and red wine is made with the skin (white without). So while white wine does have antioxidants, red wine beats it hands down.

But all is not lost. If you’re on a calorie-restricted diet, taking in 10% of those calories in white wine may actually help you lose weight, says a study out of Germany’s University of Hohenheim.

Don’t go crazy, but feel free to have a glass with dinner.