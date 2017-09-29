It’s the question you’ll hear any time you walk into Starbucks: light, medium, or dark roast? Here’s a primer on the flavors, tastes, and tasting notes you can expect from each.

Most people enjoy their coffee one way: daily. People are busy, and not everyone has the time to flavor-test single-origin Yirgacheffe and Brazilian fair-trade before their daily commute.

But there’s one simple method to become a more informed coffee drinker: understanding roasts. Coffee roasting is an art and science, yes; but for the average coffee drinker, it’s also a good way to figure out how to get a little more flavor from your daily pick-me-up. Here’s a primer on light, medium, and dark coffee roasts—and everything in-between.