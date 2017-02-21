Sometimes, when winter seems to be everlasting and perma-gray, you need a reminder (or three) that spring is around the corner. BlackTail, in New York City, serves up just the thing. The cocktail geniuses there call it the Arawak: Bacardi, sherry, amaro, Campari, and coffee liqueur; plus, it's got just enough absinthe to keep your feet tapping. Try it out.

Ingredients

- 1 Dash Absinthe

- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Syrup

- .25oz Galliano Ristretto

- .25 oz Angostura Amaro

- .25 oz PX Sherry

- .25 oz Campari

- .5 oz Cocchi di Torino

- .5 DR Rum Mix

- 1 oz Bacardi 8 years old

Directions: Stir the contents in a rocks glass with a block of ice. Garnish with an orange twist.