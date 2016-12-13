If you’re active—you exercise about 150 minutes a week—alcohol could have a less-negative effect on your long-term health risks (premature death, cancer), our latest study found.

Other research has shown that cardio can protect against liver damage from alcohol, and may prevent or even reverse brain damage in drinkers.

So if you exercise enough and eat and sleep well, a bit of alcohol can be safe, enjoyable, and fun.

Try out one of these 10 spicy, seasonal cocktails. In moderation, of course.

Emmanuel Stamatakis, Ph.D., is an associate professor at the University of Sydney.