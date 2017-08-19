If there's one thing we know for certain about those who reside in the world of Game of Thrones, it's that they can all pretty much enjoy (and probably need, for that matter) a good, stiff drink—whether it's a cup of the finest Dornish wine or a horn of tavern ale.

But since they don't serve Dornish wine at your local bar (and you probably don't want to drink warm, uncarbonated beer), how's a guy to properly toast to the Seven Kingdoms?

The answer? This lineup of Westeros-worthy boozy beverages.

Inspired by the different Great Houses and characters from the massively popular fantasy series, these cocktails from Hemant Pathak of New York City's Junoon are the best way to pledge loyalty or pay tribute to your favorite Westerosi lords, ladies, and other beings (whether they're alive, dead, or somewhere in beween).

These five uniquely delicious, Game of Thrones-inspired libations will warm you up on even the coldest winter night and one could even bring you back from the dead—no Red Priestess required.