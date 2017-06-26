Everyone has their go-to's when it comes to cocktails—vodka soda, whiskey sour, a martini—but it's always a good idea to shake free of your comfort zone once in a while.
This summer drink combines bourbon with tarragon and serrano pepper for a boozy treat that's unlike anything you've ever had.
Ingredients
2 oz Maker’s Mark Bourbon
1 oz fresh lime juice
1⁄2 oz agave syrup
1-2 slices serrano pepper, cut in half and deseeded
Pinch of salt
4 sprigs tarragon
How to make it
Add all ingredients to blender with a cup of ice, and process until smooth.