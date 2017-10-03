Mastered the martini?
Up the ante this fall, and whip up a grilled martini—'cus liquid smoke is the next best thing to a fire pit.
Ingredients
2 oz gin
1 oz dry white vermouth
2 drops liquid smoke
1/2 inch-wide strip lemon zest
How to make it
Combine the gin, vermouth, liquid smoke, and ice in a shaker, and stir vigorously.
Strain into a chilled martini glass. Hold the lemon zest shiny-side down a couple of inches above the martini. Squeeze to release the oils, then light a match and hold it under the zest to lightly char the peel. Drop the zest into the martini, and serve.