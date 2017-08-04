Adding a little heat to an otherwise refreshing cocktail is always a good idea. And with watermelon—a quintessentially summer flavor—the combination is irresistible.
This whiskey cocktail marries watermelon juice with traditional Mexican flavors—citrus, chile, and salt—for a surprising yet delicious combination.
Ingredients
Spicy salt
2 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
2 oz fresh watermelon juice
3⁄4 oz fresh lemon juice
3⁄4 oz simple syrup
4 basil leaves
How to make it
Rim an old-fashioned glass with spicy salt (chipotle flavor is ideal). Add ingredients to an ice-filled shaker and shake. Strain into glass and serve.