If there's one thing we learned today at the Men's Fitness HQ, it's that stein holding is an extraordinarily good shoulder workout.

We brought in Jim Panko, founder of the U.S. Steinholding Assocation and previous stein-holding record holder (his longest time is 17 minutes, 11 seconds), to put our editors head-to-head in a live stein hoisting competition.

The results? Well, let's just say this test of Oktoberfest-themed strength and endurance was one our most entertaining yet.

Check out the video below to learn more about the Samuel Adams annual Stein Hoisting competition, and find out which of our editors reigns supreme in our live-streamed, in-studio contest.