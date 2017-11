Sure, you could take your girlfriend out to dinner (again). But as a card-carrying woman, I can tell you that you’ll impress her way more if you fire up the oven and make her something from scratch.

These recipes may sound and taste fancy (so as to earn you the most points possible), buy they're actually pretty beginner-friendly. Whip one up, follow the meal with a pint of gelato for dessert, and prepare to see her swoon.