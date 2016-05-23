When serving burgers at a backyard BBQ, forget the gut-busting stacks made from fatty chopped beef, slices of American cheese, and starchy white buns.

With a few simple tweaks and fresh ingredients, you can create a healthier version of the old standby that wont add inches to your waistline. From salmon to black beans to lean ground beef, we compiled the most delicious burgers featuring fat-burning ingredients that'll leave your guests begging for seconds.

Here are 10 of the most mouthwatering, muscle-building burger recipes.