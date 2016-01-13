If you're going to indulge in dessert, why not choose one that tastes amazing and provides quality nutrients your muscles need to stay fit and strong? Luckily, peanut butter is a quality protein that is good for building muscle and makes a mighty tasty addition to many desserts. Pair it with other quality ingredients (like fruit, whole grains, or nuts) and you can satisfy a sweet tooth in a healthy way.

When choosing peanut butter, reduced fat peanut butter may seem like a healthier choice, but the fat is replaced by sugar and tends to be filled with preservatives too. Look for a natural peanut butter with no more than two ingredients: peanuts and salt.

Stock up on quality peanut butter, and then sink your teeth into these 10 delicious, muscle-building peanut butter desserts.