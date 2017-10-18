Fall is one of the best seasons when it comes to food. There's tons of comfort, delicious baked goods, and of course, plenty of pumpkin.

The only pitfall of some cold-weather recipes? Along with all that flavor comes a ton of calories, sugar, and fat.

But we're here to tell you that doesn't have to be the case. You can enjoy all the greatest hits of fall foods—squash, pomegranates, apples, and (of course) poultry—without any of the unneccessary calories. These 10 autumnal recipes, many of them vegan or vegetarian, will help you pack on the right kind of mass—muscle, not flab.