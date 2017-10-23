Best for: Paleo devotees
Cost per serving: From $23.12
Motto should be: “Airline-looking food gone good”
Rating: 4/5 stars
The most expensive service we tested, Pete’s Paleo offers pre-cooked, nutrient-dense Paleo meals that are also gluten-, dairy-, soy-, and sweetener-free, with meat from only grass-fed cattle.
Meals arrive in clearly labeled sealed bags, and include not only extensive nutritional information but also an extensive list of the farmers and other purveyors from whom all the food was sourced.
While Pete’s meals may be the least appetizing to look at, they taste terrific (especially our fave dish: Spicy Peach Glazed Braised Pork with Sautéed Spinach and Roasted Yams), and the portions are ample if not enormous.
Be careful not to overcook the proteins—a risk with prepackaged meals.