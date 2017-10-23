Best for: Gourmet vegans

Cost per sereving: From $9.25

Motto should be: “Give veganism a chance”

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Spearheaded by New York Times food writer Mark Bittman, Purple Carrot offers pre-measured, GMO-free, mostly organic, ethically sourced vegan ingredients for making treats like Sweet Corn Risotto, Spoonbread, and Maple Tempeh (which came with the most pristine plum I’ve ever tasted).

The meals are delicious, and the variety seems endless enough to satisfy hard-to-please veteran vegans—and maybe even tempt nonveg heads into going meatless for more than just on Mondays.

The kits are also great for new cooks who want to learn hands-on, since most require a fair amount of prep work.