If you’re a football fan, it’s easy to spend the entire season eating like an offensive lineman. (Justin Pugh, of course, is an exception).

The classic beer and brats routine, however, will eventually take its toll on your health—and your gut.

So change things up once in a while with food that’s festive, flavorful, and, yes, even good for you (we're sure the guys at the tailgate won't notice). After all, a few simple and seamless swaps will turn a heart-stopper into a diet-friendly meal.