Whether it's following some of the NFL's most shredded players as they train throughout the season or lining up your perfect fantasy team, there are many things to love about football season.

One of our favorite things—aside from actually watching the games, of course—is chowing down on classic game-day recipes. The only problem is that most of the foods served up in sports bars and at stadiums is fried and loaded up with calories, sodium, and sugars. So next time you hit the tailgate or watch the game from home, whip up one of these healthier alternatives.

Here are five diet-friendly versions of our favorite football-watching foods.