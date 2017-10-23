Vegan food often gets a bad rap for being either bland, boring, unworthy of a muscle-building diet, or some combination of the three.

But these tasty vegan recipes—along with an ever-growing list of elite (and very jacked) vegan athletes who swear by the diet—are starting to challenge those misconceptions. And we say it's about time.

That's because not all protein comes from meat. In fact, there are plenty of plant-based sources of protein—like the proteins used in these recipes—that can help you pack on lean muscle mass. Better yet, eating vegan helps deliver plenty of complex carbs and healthy fats, ensuring a clean-burning, high-quality fuel source for your gains.

So: Ditch your vegan bias and give one of these muscle-building, protein-packed vegan recipes—courtesy of vegan lifestyle blogger and author, Kim-Julie Hansen—a shot in the kitchen.