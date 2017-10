Most people assume that meat, poultry, eggs and dairy are the best ways to get your protein fix, but there are plenty of other non-animal products that are packed with healthy protein. After all, vegans have to eat something.

We talked to registered dietician Leah Kaufman about alternative protein sources that are fit for animal lovers and hungry athletes alike.

When you're not in the mood for a bloody steak, chow down on one of these plant-based sources of protein.