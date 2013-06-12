You’re pretty happy kicking it in jeans and T-shirts most of the time, but every once in a while you don’t mind getting dressed up. In fact, you kind of like it. And guess what? Your burger’s the same way. Most of the time, a clean and lean patty hits the mark, but other times, that hunk of beef or turkey (or whatever it may be) demands a little extra sumpin' sumpin' to truly satisfy.

Before smothering your burger with a blob of gooey cheese or a squirt of store-bought ketchup, though, consider these more sophisticated add-ons from Boston BBQ aficionados Andy Husbands and Chris Hart. Red hots, mango chile slaw, quick-pickled onions—these easy but inspired recipes from their new book, Wicked Good Burgers, will take your burger to the next level—guaranteed.