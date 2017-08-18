You know you can score plenty of protein just from plants. (At least that’s what people keep saying).

But have you ever seen a meat-free meal that you’d actually want to eat?

We asked five vegan athletes to share a few of their go-to recipes for when they need to refuel and repair damaged muscle. The roster:

Austin Aries , pro wrestler and author of the forthcoming Food Fight

, pro wrestler and author of the forthcoming Food Fight Griff Whalen , wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens

, wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens JJ Redick , guard for the Philadelphia 76ers

, guard for the Philadelphia 76ers Joe Holder , founder of The Ocho System, Nike trainer, and trainer at S10 Training in New York

, founder of The Ocho System, Nike trainer, and trainer at S10 Training in New York Torre Washington, professional bodybuilder

Whether you’re thinking about going full vegan or just trying to eat at least one meal a week free of meat, any of these recipes will keep you fueled, happy, and on track to getting totally cut.