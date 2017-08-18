You know you can score plenty of protein just from plants. (At least that’s what people keep saying).
But have you ever seen a meat-free meal that you’d actually want to eat?
We asked five vegan athletes to share a few of their go-to recipes for when they need to refuel and repair damaged muscle. The roster:
- Austin Aries, pro wrestler and author of the forthcoming Food Fight
- Griff Whalen, wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens
- JJ Redick, guard for the Philadelphia 76ers
- Joe Holder, founder of The Ocho System, Nike trainer, and trainer at S10 Training in New York
- Torre Washington, professional bodybuilder
Whether you’re thinking about going full vegan or just trying to eat at least one meal a week free of meat, any of these recipes will keep you fueled, happy, and on track to getting totally cut.