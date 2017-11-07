You may look to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Instagram for workout inspiration. (We certainly do.)

But Johnson isn't just an inspiration for his incredible sweat sessions and his many business moves—he's also a legend when it comes to epic cheat meals.

The Rock famously adheres to a strict diet, except when cheat day rolls around. Then, he lives like a king and eats like an entire army. From sushi-filled plates bigger than your face to mounds of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, his cheat meals are what we wish our cheat meals looked like.

Check out some of the times we had food envy from his meals, and try not to end up with a serious hankering for some cookies. And remember: Don't cheat yourself, treat yo' self.