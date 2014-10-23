We’re all about boosting peak performance; fueling our bodies to unleash our full potential is a given. But's what's the best way to do it?

The Great Energy Drink Debate isn’t a new one. Are they really that bad for you? Do they boost your performance? A new study published in the British Journal of Nutrition suggests the answer to both of those questions is yes. The four-year study looked at performance among athletes who fueled up with energy drinks prior to hitting the big stage. At first glance, results look promising; athletes experienced a 3-7% increase in their performance, and reported feeling stronger and more powerful in their competitions.

But a closer look suggests it might be time to clip those wings. Energy drink-fueled athletes also experienced an increase in insomnia, nervousness, and overstimulation. Contrary to their name, energy drinks aren’t actually providing you with more energy, just a super dose of caffeine, which can cause a host of negative side effects.

To reap the same performance-enhancing benefits without the buzz-killing after-effects, try these eight alternatives for a healthier boost.