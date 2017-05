You've probably never heard of a fermented soy bean dish called Natto: It's slowly being introduced here in the states, according to a report from the New York Times. The meal is a popular in Japan, commonly eaten with rice, raw eggs, and chives for breakfast. It's fermented with the bacteria, Bacillus subtilis, which is a powerful probiotic. What's more, the dish contains high levels of Vitamin K (which helps your bones absorb calcium) and may even lessen the severity of heart attacks and strokes. It may not be the best probiotic for picky eaters; it has a potent flavor, odor, and, for lack of a better word, slimy texture.