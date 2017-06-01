One of the best ways to make sure you eat healthy is to prep your meals at home for the week. Meal prep helps prevent the urge to grab last-minute takeout, or gorge yourself on drive-through meals that don’t fit (and could potentially trash) your muscle-building diet.

But once you start to meal prep, you'll quickly find that you need to stock up on some high-quality containers.

Meal prep aficionados demand a lot from their containers. Whether you’re storing dressing, a trail mix, or cuts of chicken for lunch, you can’t have a container that’ll leak or spill. Meal prep containers also need to be made from safe materials (no BPA), last a long time, and survive the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher without falling apart.

Here are 10 meal prep containers worth checking out.

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen and the upcoming The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook.