Wild salmon is the most “Seattle” fish, so it's only appropriate to rep the Seahawks at your tailgate. But this dish also works well with trout or arctic char. You can go with the Asian glaze and cure, or customize it with herbs and citrus.
Nutrition (per serving):
Calories 314; protein 34g; carbs; 14g; fat 13g
Night before: Combine cure ingredients. Rub salmon flesh with cure. Rinse, and pat dry when ready to use.
Combine glaze ingredients in pan; simmer for 10 minutes. Turn heat off; let pot cool. Strain, and reserve.
Preheat grill until coals turn to embers; internal temp should be 375-400°F with lid on.
Place salmon skin-side down on plank, and brush with glaze. Place cedar plank on grill close to the hot spot, but not directly over it.
Cover grill and cook 8-10 minutes, brushing every 2 minutes with glaze.
Remove plank from grill, and place directly on table.