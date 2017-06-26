Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world. He’s also one of the most shredded.

The Rock may not have much time to sleep between shooting major movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Baywatch, and Rampage, not to mention his TV work (the HBO series Ballers) and YouTube videos (via his Seven Bucks Productions digital channel). He also, y'know, works out a ton.

But no matter how busy he is, Johnson certainly makes time to eat. (He also really loves his cheat meals—including one with French toast and apple pie.)

Johnson fuels his gains and makes sure he has the size he needs for his film roles by sometimes eating up to 5,000 calories per day. That can change depending on the movie role, but, either way, Johnson is all about eating right and getting the right amount of protein.

Johnson shared one of his favorite meals with his fans on social media, preparing to get a day off for the first time in “weeks.” The superstar actor chowed down on “spinach salad, baked potato, and a big sexy hunk of dead cow.”

Muscle & Fitness broke down Johnson’s diet, which sometimes can consist of up to seven meals per day, including portions of steak, cod, chicken, salmon, rice, vegetables, and potatoes.

