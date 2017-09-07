Whether you've worked up a ravenous hunger in the gym or you just want to sink your teeth into a tender, meaty steak, this recipe will hit the spot.
Flank steak is paired with succulent caramelized onions. Their superpowers aren’t well known, but onions are actually a potent source of flavonoids like quercetin, which has cancer-killing abilities.
To keep it from drying out, cook flank steak—which is leaner than its fattier sister cut, skirt steak—to no more than medium. To serve, slice it very thinly against the grain.
Nutrition info per serving:
Calories: 347; protein: 37g; carbs: 7g; fat: 18g
In a shallow dish, whisk together olive oil, soy sauce, orange juice, garlic, and chili powder. Add steak, cover, and refrigerate for 3 hours.
Remove steak and pat dry. Heat a grill to medium-high. Grease grate and grill steak for 2 minutes, then rotate 45 degrees. Grill 2 minutes more, then flip. Repeat and cook until inside is 130°F. Remove and let rest 10 minutes.
Melt butter in a pan on medium heat. Add onion and cook 5 minutes. Stir in sugar, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until soft and darkened, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beer, raise to medium-high, and simmer until most of the beer boils off. Stir in mustard and remove from heat.
Arrange steak on a platter with onions.