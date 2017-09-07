Whether you've worked up a ravenous hunger in the gym or you just want to sink your teeth into a tender, meaty steak, this recipe will hit the spot.

Flank steak is paired with succulent caramelized onions. Their superpowers aren’t well known, but onions are actually a potent source of flavonoids like quercetin, which has cancer-killing abilities.

To keep it from drying out, cook flank steak—which is leaner than its fattier sister cut, skirt steak—to no more than medium. To serve, slice it very thinly against the grain.

Nutrition info per serving:

Calories: 347; protein: 37g; carbs: 7g; fat: 18g