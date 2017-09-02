Want to have an epic Labor Day weekend?

That starts and ends with firing up the BBQ and grilling some unexpected yet extraordinary fare.

'Men’s Fitness' editor Michael Rodio met with Jean-Paul Bourgeois, executive chef at Blue Smoke—a BBQ flagship in NYC.

He grilled Bourgeois on his ultimate healthy BBQ mainstay, and Bourgeois delivered with a simple, mouthwatering marinade made of Poblano and jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and Tabasco.

Watch how to make the recipe, then put it to good use at your end-of-summer cookout.