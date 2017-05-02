Invented by a hungry CrossFitter about a decade ago, the original Bowl of Doom has become a muscle-building mainstay for average joes and pro athletes (Noah Snydergaard and Chris Bosh are fans) at Kozy Kitchen in Dallas, TX. “It’s all Paleo. It works as the perfect pre-workout meal, after-workout meal, whatever you need,” Kozy Kitchen chef Nicholas Pavageaux told Men’s Fitness.
According to Pavageaux, the Bowl of Doom recipe is deceptively simple: a pile of whatever meat you want, plus a couple of eggs, an avocado, and sweet potato hash. Pavageaux’s sweet-potato hash recipe remains a secret, however—so I created a Bowl of Doom-inspired recipe for Men’s Fitness using venison and bison, in the style of Syndergaard’s go-to order. (He also adds bacon to his.)
I know venison and bison can be hard to find, especially if you’re not a hunter or don’t have access to specialty butchers. I had to do some research (and consult with a few helpful friends) to find stores that sold these meats. The bison burgers were more readily available at numerous supermarkets—from Whole Foods to my local chain supermarket—but I had to source a 5-oz venison steak from a nearby family who goes hunting in upstate New York.
Of course, the venison and bison can be substituted with beef and ground turkey or chicken, if that’s more your style. Kozy Kitchen also offers it with beef, chicken, wild shrimp, salmon, ribeye, filet, venison sausage, and bacon, and serves it with two eggs. However you choose to do it, it’s a high-protein meal that will surely satisfy.
Nutrition information (per serving):
Calories: 404; protein: 29g; total fat: 24g; carbohydrates: 19g; sugar: 3g.
Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen and upcoming The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook.
Pierce the potato several times with a fork. Place on a baking sheet and bake until tender, about 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully make a lengthwise slit at the top of each potato. Pry the slit open with a fork. Allow to cool for 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine the wine, olive oil, coffee, cumin, salt, and black pepper.
Place the venison into a small container. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the marinade over the venison, cover container and shake to combine. Place the container in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Coat a grill pan with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the venison and cook it until it is cooked through—reaching an internal cooking temperature of 145°F, 5 minutes on each side.
Coat the same hot grill pan with cooking spray and cook bison burger until cooked through—reaching an internal cooking temperature of 155°F, 5 minutes on each side. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Cut the sweet potato into ½-inch cubes and chop the bison burger into small pieces. Coat a medium skillet with cooking spray and heat over a medium flame. When the oil is shimmering, add the sweet potato and bison pieces. Add the remaining marinade and toss to combine. Cook until flavors combine, 5 minutes.
Place the sweet potato mixture in a large bowl. Lay the venison next to it along with the sliced avocado.