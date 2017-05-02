Invented by a hungry CrossFitter about a decade ago, the original Bowl of Doom has become a muscle-building mainstay for average joes and pro athletes (Noah Snydergaard and Chris Bosh are fans) at Kozy Kitchen in Dallas, TX. “It’s all Paleo. It works as the perfect pre-workout meal, after-workout meal, whatever you need,” Kozy Kitchen chef Nicholas Pavageaux told Men’s Fitness.

According to Pavageaux, the Bowl of Doom recipe is deceptively simple: a pile of whatever meat you want, plus a couple of eggs, an avocado, and sweet potato hash. Pavageaux’s sweet-potato hash recipe remains a secret, however—so I created a Bowl of Doom-inspired recipe for Men’s Fitness using venison and bison, in the style of Syndergaard’s go-to order. (He also adds bacon to his.)

Protein foods How the Paleo 'Bowl of Doom' was born And how it became a muscle-building sensation.

I know venison and bison can be hard to find, especially if you’re not a hunter or don’t have access to specialty butchers. I had to do some research (and consult with a few helpful friends) to find stores that sold these meats. The bison burgers were more readily available at numerous supermarkets—from Whole Foods to my local chain supermarket—but I had to source a 5-oz venison steak from a nearby family who goes hunting in upstate New York.

Of course, the venison and bison can be substituted with beef and ground turkey or chicken, if that’s more your style. Kozy Kitchen also offers it with beef, chicken, wild shrimp, salmon, ribeye, filet, venison sausage, and bacon, and serves it with two eggs. However you choose to do it, it’s a high-protein meal that will surely satisfy.

Diet-friendly recipes Perfect Paleo dish: shrimp- and sausage-stuffed zucchini Eggs, sausage, and shrimp team up.

Nutrition information (per serving):

Calories: 404; protein: 29g; total fat: 24g; carbohydrates: 19g; sugar: 3g.

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen and upcoming The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook.