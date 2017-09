It's terrifying. It's intimidating. It's something you never thought you'd be able to do.

No, we're not talking about a marathon, we're talking about shucking oysters.

Despite the stigma involved, the shucking process really isn't as bad as you think, though it does take practice.

Ryan McPherson, owner of Glidden Point Oyster Farms in Edgecomb, ME, breaks the process down into three simple steps.