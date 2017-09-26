With nearly 800 calories in a short stack—plus butter and syrup—regular pancakes could make you gain more than you’re giving. That's not exactly the type of balanced meal that helps you build and recover.

But pancakes don’t have to be a guilty pleasure. In fact, they can even be a way to sneak in some extra protein. So next time you're craving a short stack, you can feed your craving while fueling your body.

We've compiled five of our favorite recipes for both traditional pancakes and healthier alternatives. This way, you can enjoy them on cheat day or for a regular, guilt-free breakfast.

Check out these five creative pancake recipes.