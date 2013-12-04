Since beer is technically a beverage, we’re going to go ahead and crown steak as the most masculine food out there. And, fortunately, this meal-making red meat can be a great lean protein source, if you do it right, says Rachel Begun, M.S., R.D., a spokesperson for the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Here’s why:

A serving of sirloin packs 17g of protein into just 100 calories.

Lean steak is an excellent source of B vitamins, which are essential for cardiovascular health.

This potent protein source is also rich with zinc, selenium, and iron, which will help protect your blood cells and keep oxygen flowing through your body.

At the butcher counter, go for top sirloin, top round, eye of round, and bottom round cuts. These are all parts of the cow that get the most exercise, making them naturally lean, says Begun. (Tip: Check the label, too—lean steak should have fewer than 5g of fat per serving.) And since even the healthiest steaks contain saturated fat and cholesterol, stick to a twice-weekly red meat regimen.

Now check out our six easy ways to add this versatile protein to your lineup.