In this protein-packed, Mexican-style steak and eggs dish, note that each serving including 3oz of cooked lean beef. That’s what portion control is all about.
Nutrition information (per serving)
Calories: 450; total fat: 21g; saturated fat: 7g; protein: 41g; carbohydrates: 24g; sugar: 3g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 254mg; sodium: 716mg
Recipe and photo by Amber Ketchum, MDS, RD of Homemade Nutrition.
To poach the eggs, fill a large skillet 2/3 of the way with water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add vinegar to the water. Crack the eggs one at a time, carefully dropping them into the simmering water. Let the eggs cook for about 5 minutes or to desired effect. Use a large spoon to carefully remove them from the water, and place on a plate lined with paper towels to drain them.
For the yogurt sauce, mix the yogurt and chili powder with 1 tablespoon of water, and place in a small bowl or an empty squeeze bottle and set aside.
To assemble the dish, place one tostada shell on each plate. Top each one with 1/4 cup of the beans and 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Heat in the microwave for 15-20 seconds, or until the beans are hot and the cheese has melted.
Place 1/4 of the steak and one egg on top of each tostada. Top with the avocado and salsa.
Dollop or drizzle the yogurt-chili powder sauce over each dish and garnish with cilantro if desired.