How to make it

To poach the eggs, fill a large skillet 2/3 of the way with water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add vinegar to the water. Crack the eggs one at a time, carefully dropping them into the simmering water. Let the eggs cook for about 5 minutes or to desired effect. Use a large spoon to carefully remove them from the water, and place on a plate lined with paper towels to drain them.

For the yogurt sauce, mix the yogurt and chili powder with 1 tablespoon of water, and place in a small bowl or an empty squeeze bottle and set aside.

To assemble the dish, place one tostada shell on each plate. Top each one with 1/4 cup of the beans and 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Heat in the microwave for 15-20 seconds, or until the beans are hot and the cheese has melted.

Place 1/4 of the steak and one egg on top of each tostada. Top with the avocado and salsa.