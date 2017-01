Getting 200mg of curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric (the base of most curries), a day can reduce muscle damage from intense training, the American College of Sports Medicine reports.

A potent anti-inflammatory, curcumin has more punch than many other antioxidant all-stars, like dark chocolate and red wine—which, together, we like to think of as “dinner.”